On May 23, 2024, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial), purchased 28,900 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 8,062,269 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc.

SoFi Technologies Inc operates as a personal finance company, specializing in student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit card, investing, and banking.

Over the past year, Anthony Noto has purchased a total of 124,175 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 5 insider buys and 9 insider sells within the company.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc were priced at $6.92 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.22 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $8.10, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.