Intuit Inc (INTU) Q3 FY24 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by AI Innovations and Small Business Segment

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.7 billion, up 12% year-over-year, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $6.647 billion.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $8.42, representing a 14% increase from the previous year.
  • Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue: $2.4 billion, up 18%, with Online Ecosystem revenue increasing by 19%.
  • Consumer Group Revenue: $3.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year.
  • Credit Karma Revenue: $443 million, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: $584 million of shares repurchased, with $2.1 billion remaining on the company's share repurchase authorization.
  • Full-Year Guidance Raised: Revenue expected to be between $16.164 billion and $16.200 billion, up approximately 13% from previous guidance.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Intuit, a leading provider of financial software solutions including QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Credit Karma, reported significant growth across its business segments.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter, Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) reported:

  • Total revenue of $6.7 billion, up 12% year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $6.647 billion.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $8.42, a 14% increase from the previous year, surpassing the estimated $7.81.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $9.88, up 11% from the prior year.

1793741558818959360.png

Segment Performance

Intuit's performance was bolstered by strong results in its key business segments:

  • Consumer Group: Revenue grew to $3.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year.
  • Small Business and Self-Employed Group: Revenue increased by 18% to $2.4 billion, with Online Ecosystem revenue up 19% to $1.8 billion.
  • Credit Karma: Revenue rose 8% to $443 million.
  • ProTax Group: Revenue grew 3% to $254 million.

Income Statement Overview

Metric Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Change
Revenue $6,737 million $6,018 million 12%
Operating Income $3,105 million $2,778 million 12%
GAAP EPS $8.42 $7.38 14%
Non-GAAP EPS $9.88 $8.92 11%

Capital Allocation and Guidance

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $4.7 billion and $6.0 billion in debt as of April 30, 2024. The company repurchased $584 million of shares and has $2.1 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization. Additionally, the Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, a 15% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Intuit raised its full-year guidance, now expecting:

  • Revenue of $16.164 billion to $16.200 billion, representing approximately 13% growth.
  • GAAP operating income of $3.815 billion to $3.835 billion, up 21-22%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.360 billion to $6.380 billion, up 16%.
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $10.78 to $10.83, up 28-29%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $16.79 to $16.84, up 17%.

Analysis

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial)'s strong performance in Q3 FY24 underscores the company's successful execution of its AI-driven strategy and robust growth in its Small Business and Self-Employed Group. The significant increase in revenue and earnings highlights the company's ability to innovate and meet customer needs effectively. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its market share in a competitive landscape and managing the impacts of macroeconomic conditions.

Overall, Intuit's financial achievements and raised guidance reflect its solid market position and growth potential, making it an attractive consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intuit Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.