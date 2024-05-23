Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $4.95 and Revenue of $959.8M Beat Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by HOKA and UGG Brands

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $959.8 million for Q4, surpassing estimates of $887.55 million, and $4.29 billion for FY 2024, exceeding annual estimates of $4.214 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.95 for Q4, and $29.16 for FY 2024, reflecting a 51% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 56.2% in Q4 from 50.0% in the same period last year.
  • Net Sales by Brand: HOKA® up 34.0% to $533.0 million, UGG® up 14.9% to $361.3 million, Teva® down 15.6% to $53.0 million, and Sanuk® down 39.1% to $6.5 million in Q4.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $144.3 million in Q4 from $105.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Rose to $1.502 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $981.8 million the previous year.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased approximately 119 thousand shares for $104.3 million in Q4, and 715 thousand shares for $414.9 million in FY 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.

1793741593237417984.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) reported a record revenue of $4.29 billion for FY 2024, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 51% to $29.16, significantly surpassing the annual analyst estimates of $27.15 EPS and $4.214 billion in revenue.

Fourth Quarter Performance

For the fourth quarter, Deckers reported net sales of $959.8 million, a 21.2% increase compared to $791.6 million in the same period last year. The company's diluted EPS for the quarter was $4.95, up from $3.46 in the previous year. This performance exceeded the quarterly analyst estimates of $2.90 EPS and $887.55 million in revenue.

Brand Performance

The HOKA brand led the growth with a 34.0% increase in net sales to $533.0 million, while UGG brand net sales rose by 14.9% to $361.3 million. However, Teva and Sanuk brands experienced declines in net sales by 15.6% and 39.1%, respectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $4.29 billion $3.63 billion
Gross Margin 55.6% 50.3%
Operating Income $927.5 million $652.8 million
Diluted EPS $29.16 $19.37

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, Deckers reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.502 billion, up from $981.8 million the previous year. Inventories decreased to $474.3 million from $532.9 million. The company had no outstanding borrowings, reflecting a strong liquidity position.

Stock Repurchase Program

During FY 2024, Deckers repurchased approximately 715 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of $414.9 million at a weighted average price of $580.44 per share. As of March 31, 2024, the company had approximately $941.7 million remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

Outlook for FY 2025

Deckers provided a positive outlook for FY 2025, expecting net sales to increase by approximately 10% to $4.7 billion. The company anticipates diluted EPS to be in the range of $29.50 to $30.00.

“Deckers achieved record results during fiscal year 2024, as we delivered revenue growth of 18% and increased earnings per share by 51%, reflecting a continued dedication to maintain exceptional levels of profitability as our brands scale,” said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance, driven by the success of its HOKA and UGG brands. The company's robust balance sheet and positive outlook for FY 2025 position it well for continued growth in the competitive footwear and apparel industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Deckers Outdoor Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.