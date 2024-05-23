Workday Inc (WDAY) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with 18.1% YoY Growth

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amidst Continued Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $1.990 billion, up 18.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.973 billion.
  • Subscription Revenues: $1.815 billion, up 18.8% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $64 million, or 3.2% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $20 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share: $0.40, compared to $0.00 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $291 million, up from $218 million in the prior year.
  • 12-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog: $6.60 billion, up 17.9% year-over-year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $7.18 billion as of April 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, showcasing robust financial performance. Workday, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM), financial management, and business planning solutions, reported significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings.

Company Overview

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) reported total revenues of $1.990 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, marking an 18.1% increase from the same period last year. Subscription revenues were particularly strong, reaching $1.815 billion, up 18.8% year-over-year. These figures surpassed analyst estimates, which had projected revenues of $1.973.26 million.

1793741564825202688.png

Operating income for the quarter was $64 million, or 3.2% of revenues, a significant improvement from an operating loss of $20 million, or negative 1.2% of revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income also saw a notable increase, reaching $515 million, or 25.9% of revenues, compared to $396 million, or 23.5% of revenues, in the same period last year.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Diluted net income per share was $0.40, compared to $0.00 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $1.74, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.28 and up from $1.33 in the same period last year. This strong performance underscores Workday's ability to generate substantial shareholder value.

Workday's 12-month subscription revenue backlog was $6.60 billion, up 17.9% from the same period last year, while the total subscription revenue backlog increased by 24.2% year-over-year to $20.68 billion. Operating cash flows were $372 million, compared to $277 million in the prior year, and free cash flows were $291 million, up from $218 million in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Workday's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $7.18 billion. The company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of Class A common stock for $134 million as part of its share repurchase programs, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenues $1.990 billion $1.684 billion
Subscription Revenues $1.815 billion $1.528 billion
Operating Income $64 million $(20) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $515 million $396 million
Diluted Net Income per Share $0.40 $0.00
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income per Share $1.74 $1.33
Operating Cash Flows $372 million $277 million
Free Cash Flows $291 million $218 million

Commentary and Analysis

“Q1 was another solid quarter of revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin expansion for Workday, as we drive toward long-term, durable growth,” said Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach. “With the emergence of Generative AI, the shifting talent landscape, and pressure to realize operational efficiencies, Workday has never been more relevant. Our strong value proposition, investments in key growth initiatives, and leadership in AI are paying off as more organizations turn to Workday to manage their two most important assets – their people and money.”
“Our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations across our key financial metrics,” said Zane Rowe, CFO, Workday. “We were pleased with our progress across key growth initiatives in Q1, which help build a foundation for long-term growth. Our updated subscription revenue guidance reflects the elevated sales scrutiny and lower customer headcount growth we experienced during the quarter. At the same time, we are increasing our margin outlook as we focus on driving increased efficiencies across the company.”

Conclusion

Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing significant growth in revenue and earnings. The company's strategic investments in AI and key growth initiatives are paying off, positioning Workday for continued success in managing the critical assets of its clients. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Workday builds on this momentum in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Workday Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.