Beyond the rebalancing approach, the final piece of the puzzle involves understanding the TDF provider's benchmark selection, construction, and implementation. As previously stated, there is no industry standard, and selection and construction of a custom benchmark varies across TDF products. Some providers construct composite benchmarks that represent each underlying asset class (the strategic glide path), while others construct benchmarks with only broad asset classes represented. In addition, outside of composite or custom benchmarks, certain providers utilize broad-market indices, such as the S&P 500 Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, as their primary benchmark.

Vanguard Target Retirement Funds utilize a composite benchmarkOpens in a new tab that is a weighted representation of the strategic glide path and underlying asset allocation for each TDF vintage. For example, Target Retirement Funds designed for investors in the early phases of their careers typically have an asset allocation of 90% stocks and 10% bonds. Within those broad asset classes, the funds maintain allocations of 60% U.S. stocks and 40% non-U.S. stocks and 70% U.S. bonds and 30% non-U.S. bonds. The composite benchmark then represents each of these allocations at a weight that corresponds to the strategic glide path. By including each component of the strategic asset allocation in the composite benchmarks, we can provide a clear representation of theoretical target investment experience for a TDF investor.

While the selection of the appropriate composite benchmark is based on the theoretical strategic asset allocation, when it comes to implementation, practical considerations should also be layered in to provide an accurate and measurable representation of the investment process. As it is not possible to invest in a frictionless theoretical composite benchmark, all TDFs must incur some level of transaction costs to invest contributions and to rebalance portfolios back to target allocations.

To provide a more useful performance measurement tool, Vanguard aligns the rebalancing policies of the TDFs and their composite benchmarks. That is, both the Target Retirement Funds and their corresponding composite benchmarks rebalance using the same threshold-based approach. We find that this implementation method allows investors and other observers to evaluate the efficacy of the funds' portfolio management teams, as well as utilize benchmark-relative returns and tracking error as part of the overall performance mosaic.

Conclusion

To see the full TDF performance story, a mosaic of different metrics is required. Benchmark-relative returns and tracking error are an important part of this mosaic, but utilizing these metrics also requires an understanding of the TDF provider's approach to rebalancing methodology, benchmark selection, and implementation. The policies that we have put in place for Vanguard Target Retirement Funds are designed to help us emphasize investor outcomes by reducing costs and delivering the expected asset allocation experience, thereby increasing the investor's chance of achieving retirement success. At Vanguard, we are committed to improving outcomes for clients, whether through lower costs, investments in portfolio management capabilities, innovative approaches to rebalancing, or other enhancements. Investors should not only expect that Vanguard will continually improve our products but also demand it.