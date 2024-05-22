On May 22, 2024, Jerry Jones, Director of Agilysys Inc (AGYS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $102.89 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 40,982 shares of Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys Inc is a leading provider of hospitality software solutions, offering technology for hotel and resort management, gaming, and foodservice management. The company's products include point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the guest experience.

Over the past year, Jerry Jones has sold a total of 18,582 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Agilysys Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 32 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Agilysys Inc were trading at $102.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 32.15, which is above the industry median of 26.89.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27, based on a GF Value of $80.81. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the broader context of insider trading patterns and the company's current valuation metrics.

