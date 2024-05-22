On May 22, 2024, Andy Ballard, Director at Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial), executed a sale of 1,875 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767 shares of Etsy Inc.

Etsy Inc operates an online marketplace where people around the world connect to buy and sell unique goods. The platform includes handmade items, vintage goods, and craft supplies, catering to a diverse and creative user base.

The shares were sold at a price of $64.03, valuing the transaction at approximately $119,806.25. This sale contributes to a total of 2,268 shares sold by Andy Ballard over the past year, with no recorded purchases of Etsy Inc stock by the insider during this period.

The recent trading activity by insiders at Etsy Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases. Over the last year, there have been 24 insider sales and no insider buys. This could be indicative of insider sentiment towards the stock’s current valuation and future prospects.

As of the date of the sale, Etsy Inc has a market cap of approximately $7.26 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.35, which is above the industry median of 18.45. Despite this higher valuation metric, Etsy Inc is considered significantly undervalued based on the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53.

The GF Value of $121.03 suggests a substantial undervaluation, as the current stock price is significantly lower than the estimated intrinsic value. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Etsy Inc.

