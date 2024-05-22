On May 22, 2024, John Killian, Director at Consolidated Edison Inc (ED, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 38,495.632 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc.

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED, Financial) is a utility company that provides energy-related products and services through two regulated utility subsidiaries and three competitive energy businesses. The company serves customers in New York City and Westchester County, as well as parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is one of only two insider sells in the past year, compared to 103 insider buys, indicating a predominantly positive sentiment among other insiders at the company.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc were trading at $97.12 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $32.463 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 17.98, which is higher than the industry median of 15.24 but lower than the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Consolidated Edison Inc is $89.48, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

