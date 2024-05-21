On May 21, 2024, Ezra Yacob, Chairman & CEO of EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial), executed a sale of 4,729 shares of the company at a price of $129.31 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 150,474.055 shares of EOG Resources Inc.

EOG Resources Inc is a prominent entity in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily in the United States, with significant assets in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and the Rocky Mountains.

Over the past year, Ezra Yacob has sold a total of 4,729 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for EOG Resources Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the same timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, EOG Resources Inc shares were trading at $129.31, giving the company a market cap of approximately $71.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.80, which is below both the industry median of 11.49 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $120.34, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This recent insider sell might provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects, considering the insider's significant remaining stake in the company.

