On May 21, 2024, David Brainard, the Chief Technology Officer of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), sold 4,327 shares of the company at a price of $24.95 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 175,142 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform allows consumers to connect with insurance providers and match their demand with the best available insurance quotes.

Over the past year, David Brainard has sold a total of 57,551 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at EverQuote Inc, where there have been 60 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $24.95 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $824.032 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for EverQuote Inc is $8.59 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

