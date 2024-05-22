On May 22, 2024, David Helmreich, the Chief Commercial Officer of Innovid Corp (CTV, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,045,380 shares of Innovid Corp.

Innovid Corp (CTV, Financial) specializes in delivering video advertising solutions and TV measurement insights. The company's technology enables advertisers to create, deliver, and measure ad campaigns across various platforms.

Over the past year, David Helmreich has been active in the market with a total acquisition of 190,000 shares and a sale of 50,000 shares. This recent sale represents a partial divestment by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Innovid Corp (CTV, Financial) indicates a predominance of insider buying over the past year, with 16 insider buys and only 1 insider sell recorded. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, shares of Innovid Corp were trading at $2.09 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $306.156 million. For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can explore the provided links.

This sale by the Chief Commercial Officer of Innovid Corp provides investors with insight into insider activities and sentiments within the company, which could be a valuable piece of information for making informed investment decisions.

