May 22, 2024 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Poppy, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Tupras conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dogan Korkmaz, CFO; and Mr. Levent Bayar, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Bayar, you may now proceed.
Levent Bayar - TÃ¼rkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. - Former IR Manager
Thank you. Hi, everyone. Good evening to all from Tupras headquarters in Istanbul, and welcome to our teleconference. I am Levant Bayar, Head of Investor Relations. I am here with Dogan Korkmaz, CFO and team members from Tupras Investor Relations and reporting departments. Over the next hour, we will first go over our operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2024, then we will continue with the Q&A session.
I'll draw your attention to our cautionary statement here. During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements that refer to our customers, plans and
Q1 2024 Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...