On May 21, 2024, John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 33,447 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,049,391 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that address the unique challenges faced by professionals in the legal, financial, and consulting sectors. The company's offerings are designed to enhance client success by improving data-driven outcomes and operational efficiencies.

Over the past year, John Hall has sold a total of 405,573 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where Intapp Inc has seen a total of 113 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Intapp Inc were priced at $36.98 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.69 billion. Based on the GF Value of $33.84, the stock is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

