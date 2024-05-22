May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Archie J. Norman
Marks and Spencer Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman
* Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend
Marks and Spencer Group plc - CFO
* Stuart B. Machin
Marks and Spencer Group plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Archie J. Norman - Marks and Spencer Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman
Hello, everybody. It's Archie Norman here, and welcome to the M&S 2024 results. One of the things I found over the years is that for some reason, whatever results we produce at M&S, people find them surprising, in recent years, surprising in a good way, at least, I would like to think so. And our ambition is not to be boring. I don't think we'll ever quite achieve that, but it is to produce consistent growth in sales and market share, in profit and shareholder returns. And what you see in this set of results under a very strong leadership team is a good performance, which is the outcome of the management team
Full Year 2024 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...