May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Archie J. Norman

Marks and Spencer Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman

* Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend

Marks and Spencer Group plc - CFO

* Stuart B. Machin

Marks and Spencer Group plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Archie J. Norman - Marks and Spencer Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Hello, everybody. It's Archie Norman here, and welcome to the M&S 2024 results. One of the things I found over the years is that for some reason, whatever results we produce at M&S, people find them surprising, in recent years, surprising in a good way, at least, I would like to think so. And our ambition is not to be boring. I don't think we'll ever quite achieve that, but it is to produce consistent growth in sales and market share, in profit and shareholder returns. And what you see in this set of results under a very strong leadership team is a good performance, which is the outcome of the management team