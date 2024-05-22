May 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Action Construction Equipment Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anupam Gupta from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Anupam Gupta - IIFL Securities - Analyst
Thanks, (inaudible) Misbha. And it's my pleasure to host the management of Action Construction Equipment to discuss the fourth-quarter FY24 results. Representative management, we have Mr. Sorab Agarwal, Executive Director at Action Construction; Mr. Rajan Luthra, CFO; and Mr. Vyom Agarwal, President at Action Construction.
To start off, I'll hand it to Mr. Agarwal for the opening remarks, post which we'll have the Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Sorab Agarwal - Action Construction Equipment Ltd - Executive Director
Thank you, Anupam. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference call for the fourth
Q4 2024 Action Construction Equipment Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...