Q1 2024 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Volker Braun - Evotec SE - SVP, Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG



Thank you, Sandra. And good day. Good morning to all of you in the call, the Q1 2024 results call. I trust you have seen the press release this morning. And we are happy to share more details with you today. Before we do that, it's my obligation to familiarize you with the cautionary language as outlined on page 2.



And with that, I would like to hand over to Mario Polywka, our Interim CEO. Please, Mario, go ahead.



Mario Polywka - Evotec SE - Interim CEO



Thank you, Volker. And a very warm welcome to everyone on the call. The entire management team is present in this call with me. And they will do the main update on the developments of the first quarter and on the program we have initiated in resetting and rightsizing Evotec for future profitable growth. So welcome Laetitia, Matthias, Craig, and Cord. I will spend a few moments on recapping the developments in Q1 before handing over to Laetitia and Matthias for the majority of the presentation.



On slide 6, we give a