Q4 2024 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. The statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involves risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you all to our final investor conference call for financial year '23, '24. Before we get into the call, since this is the first time I'm preceding over the call, for members and participants who do not know me and my team. I will start with a short introduction. I'm K Natarajan, Managing