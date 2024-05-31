Unveiling Cencora (COR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Current Valuation of Cencora in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Cencora Inc (COR, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.42%, although it has seen a 3-month loss of -7.3%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.14, investors are prompted to question: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article delves into Cencora's valuation to provide a clearer picture of its financial standing and market position.

Company Introduction

Cencora, one of the top three pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, plays a critical role in the healthcare supply chain. Alongside industry giants McKesson and Cardinal Health, Cencora dominates over 90% of the US pharmaceutical wholesale market. The company has expanded its operations globally, including a significant acquisition in Europe in 2021. With a current stock price of $219.82 and a market cap of $43.80 billion, a comparison with the GF Value, estimated at $198.3, suggests that the stock might be trading above its fair value.

1793797194453774336.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and estimates of future business performance. According to this measure, Cencora (COR, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The GF Value suggests that the stock's future return may be lower if the price remains above this intrinsic value benchmark.

1793797174845403136.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to minimize the risk of loss. Cencora's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.39, reflecting a position weaker than 65.26% of its peers in the Medical Distribution industry. However, its overall financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a relatively stable financial condition.

1793797212229234688.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. Cencora has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a recent annual revenue of $276.50 billion and an operating margin of 1.07%. Despite these figures, the company's profitability ranks below 76.04% of its industry counterparts. Growth metrics also present a mixed picture, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 71.59% of industry peers, but a stagnant EBITDA growth rate.

The comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) further supports this analysis. Cencora's ROIC of 11.64 exceeds its WACC of 8.64, indicating efficient capital management relative to costs.

1793797229715288064.png

Conclusion

While Cencora (COR, Financial) displays signs of being modestly overvalued based on GF Value, its strong market position and sound financial health should not be overlooked. Potential investors should weigh these factors carefully against the company's current market valuation. For a deeper insight into Cencora's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns at reduced risk, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.