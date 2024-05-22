Q1 2024 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, May 22, 2024. The recording will be publicly available on TASE's website.



With us online today are Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO; and Mr. Yehuda Ben-Ezra, CFO. Before I turn the call over to Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, I would like to remind everyone that this conference is not a substitute for reviewing the company's annual financial statements, quarterly financial statements and interim report for the first quarter of 2024, in which full and precise information is presented and may contain inter alia forward-looking statements in accordance to Section 32A to securities law 1968. In addition to IFRS reporting, we might mention certain financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. Such non-GAAP measures are not intended in any manner to serve as substitute to our financial results.



However, we believe that they provide additional insight for better understanding of our