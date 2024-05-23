Full Year 2024 Xero Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Xero Limited 2024 Results Conference Call. I am joined by Xero's Chief Executive Officer Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and Chief Financial Officer, Kirsty Godfrey-Billy. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the call over to Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Chief Executive Officer of Xero. Please go ahead.



Sukhinder Singh Cassidy - Xero Limited - CEO



Good morning from Sydney, Australia. Thank you for joining our investor briefing today covering Xero's financial and operating results for the full year ending March 31, 2024. I'm Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, and I'm here with Kirsty, our CFO. Moving to our results. Our first agenda item is a summary of Xero's performance during the full year. I'll then pass to Kirsty to cover our financial results in detail before I finish with strategic priorities and Xero's outlook. After that, we'll move to Q&A.



So moving to a summary of our results on Slide 5. We're really proud of this result, and in particular, it shows you we are capable of executing towards our