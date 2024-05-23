Q4 2024 Grasim Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Good morning, and thank you all for joining this call. The financial statement, press release and presentation are uploaded on the exchanges and are available on our website.



Our leadership team is present today on this call to discuss our results.



Our leadership team is present today on this call to discuss our results. We have with us, Mr. H. K. Agarwal, Managing Director; Mr. Pavan Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Grasim Industries. Also joining them, we have our business team, which is Mr. Jayant Dhobley, Business Head for Chemicals, Fashion Yarn & Insulators Business; Mr. Himanshu Kapania, Business Head; and Mr. Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla