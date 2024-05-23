Q4 2024 Petronet LNG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Petronet LNG Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call, hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Tiwari from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited.



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of PhillipCapital, I welcome everyone to Petronet LNG's fourth quarter FY24 earnings call. From Petronet LNG, we have the pleasure of having with us today, Shri Vinrod Kumar Mishra, Director Finance; Shri Rakesh Chawla, GGM, and President, FNA; Shri Gyanendra Sharma, GGM and President, Marketing; Shri Vivek Mittal, CGM and VP, Marketing; Shri Debabrata Satpathy, General Manager, FNA; Shri Vikash Maheswari, Deputy General Manager, FNA. I will now hand over the floor to PLNG's management for their opening remarks, which shall be followed by a Q&A