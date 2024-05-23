Q4 2024 Embracer Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jacob Adler - Danske Bank - Analyst



Good morning and welcome to Embracer's Q4 report presentation. My name is Jacob Adler, I'm an equity research analyst with Danske Bank in Stockholm, and I'll be moderating this Q4 presentation here today. We will start with a handful of presentations from Embracer management team, including some reflections on the recently finalized restructuring program and some comments on the spin-off events that are yet to happen, so to speak. And I think with that word, I'll leave the stage to you, Lars.



Lars Wingefors - Embracer Group AB - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director



Thank you, Jacob, and hello, and a warm welcome to this Q4 presentation in Stockholm. Let's dive straight into the business highlights for the fourth quarter. So, net sales came in close to SEK9 billion, which is a 5% decline year-over-year, mainly impacted by a weaker revenue within entertainment and services compared to last year.



Looking at the profitability, I'm glad to see that we are making more money, 56% in adjusted EBIT growth to SEK1.4