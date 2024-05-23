May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Martin Dunwoodie

Johnson Matthey PLC - Director of Investor Relations

* Liam Condon

Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Stephen Oxley

Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Anish Taneja

Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive, Clean Air and Chair of the Group Commercial Council

* Alastair Judge

Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive, Platinum Group Metal Services (PGMS)



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Kenneth Rumph

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC - Analyst

* Chris Counihan

Jefferies - Analyst

* Tristan Lamotte

Deutsche Bank Numis - Analyst

* Ranulf Orr

Citi Investment Research - Analyst



=====================

Martin Dunwoodie - Johnson Matthey PLC - Director of Investor Relations



Morning, everyone,