May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Martin Dunwoodie
Johnson Matthey PLC - Director of Investor Relations
* Liam Condon
Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Stephen Oxley
Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
* Anish Taneja
Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive, Clean Air and Chair of the Group Commercial Council
* Alastair Judge
Johnson Matthey PLC - Chief Executive, Platinum Group Metal Services (PGMS)
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kenneth Rumph
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC - Analyst
* Chris Counihan
Jefferies - Analyst
* Tristan Lamotte
Deutsche Bank Numis - Analyst
* Ranulf Orr
Citi Investment Research - Analyst
=====================
Martin Dunwoodie - Johnson Matthey PLC - Director of Investor Relations
Morning, everyone,
Full Year 2024 Johnson Matthey PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...