May 23, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT
Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to National Grid's Full Year Results Presentation. I'm going to start by saying it's great to actually we've found a venue and not have to make such a big announcement standing outside in the pouring rain. So hopefully, it's a good start. Anyway, I'm Nick Ashworth, Head of Investor Relations here at Grid. And I'm really pleased to see so many of you here at the IET, and I'm sure listening in online as well.
As always, we'll start with safety. There are no plan to fire alarm test this morning. So if you hear an alarm, you'll need to leave the building and gather under Waterloo bridge. The second important thing to draw your attention to is the cautionary statement, which is included at the front of the presentation. As usual, all of today's materials are on the website, and there will be Q&A with John and Andy at the end of the presentation. For any further queries, please feel free to get in touch with me or any of the IR team later today. So with that, we'll start the presentation.
Full Year 2024 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...