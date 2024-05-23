Q1 2024 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Jota, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Allegro Group earnings call and live webcast to present and discuss the first-quarter 2024 results.



(Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tomasz PoÅºniak, Investor Relations Director. Mr. PoÅºniak, you may now proceed.



Tomasz PoÅºniak - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director



Thank you, Jota, and welcome to everybody on our call. It is again my pleasure to have with us today Roy Perticucci, the CEO of Allegro, who will guide you through the business highlights of the first quarter, and Jon Eastick, our CFO, who will elaborate on financials and the outlook for the second quarter.



Our results presentation is available for download from our Investors website at allegro.eu. You may also download the slides from the link available on the webcast page.



As a reminder, today's presentation and discussion contains