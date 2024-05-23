Q4 2024 Music Broadcast Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Music Broadcast Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO from Music Broadcast Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashit Kukian - Music Broadcast Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the Q4 and FY24 earnings call for Music Broadcast Limited. Joining me on the call is Mr. Rajiv Shah from our IR team and our Investor Relations partner, Strategic Growth Advisors. I'm pleased to share the financial outcomes of our company for Q4 and FY24 with you.



FY24 was a remarkable year for us, characterized