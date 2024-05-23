Full Year 2024 Soitec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Steve Babureck - Soitec SA - SVP of Corporate Development & IR and Strategic Office



Good afternoon to you in Paris. Good afternoon, good morning and good evening for those who are listening online. And thank you, everyone, for attending our Fiscal Year '24 Results Presentation. Very excited to have you with us today. The entire management is here to discuss our achievements and of course, talk about our future.



Before we start, I will leave you with a second with a disclaimer. There you go. It's a long one.



All right, here we go. So here's the agenda. So we have a lot to cover today. So if you know us, you know that typically, we organized the Capital Markets Day every 2 years. So the last Capital Markets Day was last year. So today is not properly speaking, a Capital Markets Day. We want to focus on the fiscal year '24 results.



However, given all the important things that happened to us and to the industry over the last 12 months, we felt that it would be a good idea to have a quick check point on some of our key activities in terms of strategy, innovation, our 3 divisions