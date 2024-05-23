Q4 2024 Medtronic PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Ryan Weispfenning - Medtronic plc - VP & Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations



Joining me are Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic Chief Financial Officer. Geoff and Karen will provide comments on the results of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended on April 26, 2024, and our outlook for fiscal year '25.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release containing our financial statements and divisional and geographic revenue summary. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our performance. The presentation can be