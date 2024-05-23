Q1 2024 Ke Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to KE Holdings, or Beike's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website, investors.ke.com.



On today's call, we have Mr. Stanley Peng, our Co-Founder,