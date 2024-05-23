Q1 2024 Cellebrite DI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Andrew Kramer - Cellebrite DI Ltd - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you very much, Leo. Good morning, good afternoon. Welcome to Cellebrite's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today from just outside of Tel Aviv, are Yossi Carmil Cellebrite's CEO; and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite's CFO.



This call is being recorded and a replay of the recording will be made available on our website shortly after the call.



Starting with slide number 2, a copy of today's press release and financial statements, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, slide presentation, and the quarterly financial