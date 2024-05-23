Q4 2024 Sono-Tek Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Sono-Tek year-end fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kirin Smith with PCG Advisory. Please go ahead, sir.



Kirin Smith PCG Advisory-IR



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Sono-Tek released their fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024 results at 7 AM Eastern Time this morning. If you do not have a copy of the release, please go to the company's website at sono-tek.com and click the press release News tab in the Investors section. The product to market and geography, sales tables on the last page of the release will be part of today's discussion.



With me on the call today are Dr. Chris Coccio, Sono-Tek's Executive Chairman; Steve Harshbarger, CEO and President; and Steve Bagley, Chief Financial Officer.



Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. Please note