May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michael Morris
Picton Property Income Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Saira Johnston
Picton Property Income Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Michael Morris - Picton Property Income Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
(technical difficulty) The earnings growth and opportunities in the market generally. So I think the headlines really we're actually quite pleased with these results, recognizing the market backdrop in which we were operating in, we've been able to grow at earnings and we've continued to outperform for the market in terms of underlying property performance, we've been able to grow our passing rental value in the portfolio.
And specifically at the year end, we still had a reversionary potential at 29% higher than the current passing rent from our portfolio. We have long-term valuable debt structure. And actually, although these a year end results to March,
Full Year 2024 Picton Property Income Ltd Investor Presentation Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...