May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Corporacion America Airports first-quarter 2024 conference call. A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast and is available in the Investors section of the Corporacion America Airports website. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Patricio IÃ±aki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations. Patricio, please go ahead.
Patricio Esnaola - Corporacion America Airports SA - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Speaking during today's call will be MartÃn Eurnekian, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jorge Arruda, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we proceed, I would like to make the following safe harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC.
We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.
Q1 2024 Corporacion America Airports SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
