Q3 2024 Intuit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is David, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Intuit's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Kim Watkins, Intuit's Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Watkins?
Kimberly Anderson Watkins - Intuit Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, David. Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuit's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. I'm here with Intuit's CEO, Sasan Goodarzi; and our CFO, Sandeep Aujla.
Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause Intuit's results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, our Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 and our other SEC filings. All of those documents are available on the Investor Relations page of Intuit's website at intuit.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking
