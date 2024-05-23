Q4 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nilay Shah, Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nilay Shah - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the Lionsgate Studios Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s fiscal 2024 fourth quarter conference call. We'll begin with opening remarks from our CEO, Jon Feltheimer; followed by remarks from Vice Chairman, Michael Burns; and remarks from CFO, Jimmy Barge. After their remarks, we'll open the call for questions.



Also joining us on the call today are COO, Brian Goldsmith, Chairman of the TV Group; Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Motion Picture Group; Adam, focusing and president of worldwide TV and distribution; Jim Packer and from Starz, we have President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, CFO, Scott Macdonald, President of