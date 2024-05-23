Q4 2024 StepStone Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the call over to Seth Weiss, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Seth Weiss - StepStone Group Inc - Managing Director - Corporate Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon. Joining me on today's call are Scott Hart, Chief Executive Officer; Jason Ment, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy; and David Park, Chief Financial Officer.



During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to a presentation which is available on our Investor Relations website at shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call as well as the presentation contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain and