Q1 2024 CXApp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Khurram Sheikh - CXApp Inc - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining the quarterly earnings call for CXCR. I plan to discuss CXApp's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. I will also provide an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future of work and creating transformative employee experiences using AI technology.



By now, everyone should have access to our earnings PR announcement, as well as our new product launch in collaboration with Google Cloud will also be filing our annual 10-K for 2023 shortly follow this information will also be found on our website, www.zixcorp.com.

