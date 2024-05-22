Chief Accounting Officer Eric Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) on May 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,458 shares of the company.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Eric Kelly has sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Electronic Arts Inc shows a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $133.75. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.72, which is above the industry median of 23.05.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $140.20, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

