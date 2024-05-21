On May 21, 2024, Ahmad Khan, President of Semi Proc. Control at KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), sold 7,833 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 32,105.421 shares of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including the inspection and metrology of wafers and reticles in various manufacturing processes.

Over the past year, Ahmad Khan has sold a total of 21,796 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for KLA Corp shows a trend with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of KLA Corp were trading at $760 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $103.013 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 40.08, which is above both the industry median of 33.225 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for KLA Corp is $475.06 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

