On May 21, 2024, Horacio Rozanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial), executed a sale of 34,571 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 579,025 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, a management and technology consulting firm, provides services primarily to US government agencies in the defense, intelligence, and civil sectors. The company also offers engineering services, cybersecurity solutions, and analytics.

Over the past year, Horacio Rozanski has sold a total of 148,261 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were trading at $154.15 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $19.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.99, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.805 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value of $121.81 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year, coupled with the current stock valuation metrics, could provide insights into the stock's future movements.

