On May 21, 2024, Richard Alario, Director at Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 25,317 shares of Kirby Corp.

Kirby Corp, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the marine transportation and diesel engine services industries. The company is the premier tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also services diesel engines used in marine, power generation, and rail applications.

Over the past year, Richard Alario has sold a total of 8,500 shares of Kirby Corp and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Kirby Corp shows a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Kirby Corp shares were trading at $121.39 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.65, which is above both the industry median of 14.46 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $87.41, suggesting that at a price of $121.39, Kirby Corp is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at Kirby Corp provides an interesting data point for those tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.