Vladimir Shmunis, CEO and Chairman of RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial), executed a sale of 98,543 shares in the company on May 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $35.79 per share, resulting in a total amount of $3,526,646.97. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 635,969 shares of the company.

RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More than 350,000 organizations worldwide rely on RingCentral to empower teams to work together, from anywhere, on any device, via the company’s high-reliability, high-quality, and easy-to-use platform solutions that include message, video, phone, and contact center services.

Over the past year, Vladimir Shmunis has sold a total of 498,571 shares of RingCentral Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for RingCentral Inc shows a pattern of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, RingCentral Inc was trading at $35.79 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $47.04, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

