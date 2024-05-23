On May 23, 2024, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., the Chief Accounting Officer of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp.

Western Alliance Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary.

On the date of the sale, shares of Western Alliance Bancorp were priced at $64.13. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $6.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.11, which is below the industry median of 9.695 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Western Alliance Bancorp's stock is estimated at $74.00, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Western Alliance Bancorp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 2 sales and 0 buys over the last year.

This recent transaction by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Western Alliance Bancorp.

