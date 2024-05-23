Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) reports significant revenue growth, debt reduction, and positive cash flow in Q4 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.192 billion for FY '24, 13% organic sales growth.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $115 million for FY '24.
  • EBITDAP: $144 million for FY '24, representing a 12% EBITDAP margin.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by $60 million in FY '24.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced total debt by over $700 million.
  • Aftermarket Revenue: Increased by 19% in FY '24.
  • Backlog Growth: Total company backlog grew by 22% year-over-year.
  • Cost Reduction Actions: Executed $40 million in cost reduction actions.
  • Q4 Organic Sales Growth: 11% year-over-year.
  • Q4 Free Cash Flow: Generated positive free cash flow.
  • Commercial Aftermarket Revenue: Grew 30% in FY '24.
  • Military Aftermarket Revenue: Grew 10% in FY '24.
  • Q4 Adjusted Operating Margin: 16%, up from 14% last year.
  • Q4 EBITDAP Margin: 16% on higher revenue.
  • FY '25 Guidance: Net sales of approximately $1.2 billion, operating income of approximately $140 million, and EBITDAP of approximately $182 million.
  • Interest Savings: $55 million annual interest savings from debt reduction.
  • Cash and Availability: $437 million at year-end, including $393 million of cash.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Triumph Group Inc (TGI, Financial) achieved or exceeded strategic and financial objectives for fiscal year 2024 despite market dynamics.
  • The company reduced total debt by over $700 million and accelerated deleveraging by 2 years.
  • Triumph Group Inc (TGI) increased aftermarket revenues by 19%, which carry strong margins.
  • The company improved systems and support adjusted EBITDAP margin by 70 basis points and free cash flow by $60 million.
  • Triumph Group Inc (TGI) grew its total company backlog by 22%, driven by strong aftermarket demand and expanding participation in various platforms and markets.

Negative Points

  • Overall earnings were impacted by $5 million in restructuring charges and continued margin weakness in the interiors business.
  • Interiors profitability and free cash flow continue to lag expectations due to external headwinds.
  • The company adopted a conservative fiscal '25 plan, reducing prior internal rate assumptions by 20% to 30% for Boeing platforms, impacting sales guidance by approximately $70 million.
  • Triumph Group Inc (TGI) experienced a significant reduction in free cash flow forecast for fiscal '26, from $100 million to $56 million.
  • Working capital usage is expected to be around $20 million to $25 million for fiscal '25, driven by inventory and lower shipment rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We thought interest savings could be greater than what you lost with the divestiture. So why did the free cash flow percent of sales forecast go down?
A: Jim McCabe, Senior VP & CFO: We conservatively assumed keeping the current first lien notes outstanding. We're being opportunistic about capital structure improvements, which may occur but are not guaranteed. This conservative approach is reflected in our forecast.

Q: Can you break out the pieces from the $100 million to $50 million free cash flow target for fiscal '26?
A: Jim McCabe, Senior VP & CFO: The divestiture reduced leverage and debt, but we gave up a higher-margin business. This led to slower sales growth and a lower EBITDAP base. Working capital assumptions are more conservative due to Boeing OEM rate uncertainties.

Q: How is the working capital usage impacting fiscal '25?
A: Jim McCabe, Senior VP & CFO: We expect working capital usage in the $20 million to $25 million range for the full year, driven by maintaining inventory for lower shipment rates and preparing for future rate ramps.

Q: What are the expectations for Boeing rates beyond fiscal '25?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: We adopted conservative assumptions for Boeing rates. For the 737, we forecast rates in the low 30s for fiscal '24, increasing to the 40s in fiscal '26 and hitting 50 in fiscal '27. We will update as Boeing finalizes their production needs.

Q: Can you provide details on the $75 million in pricing improvements for fiscal '25?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: The $75 million gross price increases will become effective this year, contributing to a 300 basis point year-over-year increase in EBITDAP margins. This is net of inflation and material cost increases.

Q: What actions are being taken to improve the profitability of the Interiors business?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: We are negotiating additional work from Boeing and other customers, implementing hedges for the peso, sourcing alternative raw materials, and driving labor productivity through lean events.

Q: What is the status of the Daher litigation regarding their acquisition of Stuart?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: The litigation is ongoing, and we are vigorously defending ourselves. The sale agreement includes terms that limit our potential exposure.

Q: How are you addressing the financial impact of the divested third-party MRO business?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: We are taking necessary actions to reduce short-term spend and offset the financial contribution of the divested business. This includes cost reductions and focusing on our core systems and OEM MRO business.

Q: Can you provide more details on the military OEM growth expectations?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: Military OEM growth is driven by programs transitioning from development to production, such as the SAAB Gripen, Boeing T-7A, and South Korea's KF-21. We expect continued improvement in military revenue.

Q: What are the long-term financial targets for Triumph Group?
A: Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO: Our goal is to achieve 20% or better on EBITDAP margins. The profile to get there has been slightly set back due to the divestiture, but we are on a good trajectory to hit 15% this year and continue to improve.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.