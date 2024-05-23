ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Amid Operational Challenges

ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) reports significant revenue and gross margin improvements, despite facing operational delays and increased cash usage.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Approximately $1.1 million, up from $900,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 39.7%, up from 11.9% in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: Approximately $1.1 million, a decrease of $300,000 compared to Q1 2023.
  • Net Cash Used in Operations: Approximately $1 million, up from $500,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Cash Balance: Approximately $4.6 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Cash Raised from Equity Offerings: Approximately $8.7 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR, Financial) reported a revenue increase to approximately $1.1 million for Q1 2024, up from $900,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Gross margin significantly improved to 39.7% in Q1 2024 from 11.9% in Q1 2023, driven by higher-margin product sales.
  • Net loss decreased by approximately $300,000 compared to the prior year, attributed to increased sales volume and gross profit.
  • The company received repeat orders from Kern Energy, indicating customer satisfaction and trust in ClearSign's technology.
  • ClearSign's hydrogen burner project, funded by a $2 million Department of Energy grant, showed promising initial results, potentially accelerating commercial availability.

Negative Points

  • Net cash used in operations increased to approximately $1 billion in Q1 2024 from $500,000 in Q1 2023, due to customer collections.
  • Despite revenue growth, ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) still reported a net loss of approximately $1.1 million for Q1 2024.
  • Operations in China faced delays, impacting the burner certification process and overall project timelines.
  • The company acknowledged that a portion of the industry remains unfamiliar with ClearSign's progress and technology, posing a challenge for market penetration.
  • The commercialization of sensor technology with Narion Corporation is a long-term prospect, with no expected revenue in the next 24 months.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jim, you mentioned in your comments the sensor technology in there in particular. Could you kind of give us an overview of where that project is at and what it might look like for a commercial product for the company?
A: Yes, certainly. At ClearSign, we have a unique sensing technology that we have promoted and developed as a flame sensor for use in burners and especially burner pilots. We are working with Narion Corporation to develop this technology for applications outside our core strengths. Narion is developing technologies using ClearSign's sensor for the aviation industry and other fields. While this is a long-term project, the potential market is vast, including commercial and military aircraft. The development is self-funded or funded through grants, not by ClearSign, and could lead to a licensing arrangement in the future.

Q: In terms of projects in queue, there's been a bunch of projects announced. Could you walk us through what is left in queue? And then secondly, beyond that, what it looks like potentially going forward?
A: Certainly. Recently, we announced an engineering order for burners for two additional heaters at Kern Energy. We also have a large 2.5 ppm NOx boiler burner starting up in California soon and the first of four boiler burners for a juice processing company. We have significant interest in our new horizontally-fired process heater technology and ongoing engagements domestically and in Europe. While future orders are not guaranteed, the interest is significant.

Q: Could you give an overview of the commercialization of the hydrogen project/burner? And what is SoCalGas's involvement in that?
A: We have a $2 million Department of Energy SBIR grant for developing a hydrogen burner. The first version of our commercial burner has shown promising results. This burner can run on current fuels and is ready for hydrogen when introduced, bridging the gap for clients. SoCalGas is committed to sponsoring the deployment of this technology into their client base in Southern California, which is part of the Los Angeles Link Hydrogen Hub. Their support is crucial for accelerating the adoption of this new technology.

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent equity offerings and their impact on the company's financials?
A: The recent equity offerings raised approximately $8.7 million, including the over-allotment option exercised in full on May 10. These funds are not included in our March 31, 2024 cash balance of $4.6 million. The additional capital will support our ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Q: What is the current status of ClearSign's operations in China?
A: Our project in China has faced some delays, particularly due to an urgent need by Shuang Liang to provide a boiler to one of their customers, which resulted in our test boiler being shipped to that customer. A new boiler for our burner certification process is in production, and we look forward to resuming our certification preparations. Sales and promotion activities will continue in parallel with the certification process.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.