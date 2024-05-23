Full Year 2024 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Anthony Hampton - Tate & Lyle PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The agenda for today's presentation is on the screen. I will begin with an overview of the Dawn will run through the financial results, and then I will come back to talk about our strategic progress and the outlook.



Finally, Dawn and I will be happy to take your questions.



So starting with the key headlines, we successfully delivered a strong financial performance in a challenging external environment with profit growth in line with our guidance and excellent cash generation. The sale of our remaining interest in premiums, which we also announced today, completes the transformation of Tate & Lyle into a fully focused Speciality Food & Beverage Solutions business.



Following completion of this transaction, we intend to start a share buyback program to return the net cash proceeds from the sale to shareholders. We continue to make good progress delivering