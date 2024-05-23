May 23, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Anthony Hampton - Tate & Lyle PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The agenda for today's presentation is on the screen. I will begin with an overview of the Dawn will run through the financial results, and then I will come back to talk about our strategic progress and the outlook.
Finally, Dawn and I will be happy to take your questions.
So starting with the key headlines, we successfully delivered a strong financial performance in a challenging external environment with profit growth in line with our guidance and excellent cash generation. The sale of our remaining interest in premiums, which we also announced today, completes the transformation of Tate & Lyle into a fully focused Speciality Food & Beverage Solutions business.
Following completion of this transaction, we intend to start a share buyback program to return the net cash proceeds from the sale to shareholders. We continue to make good progress delivering
Full Year 2024 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...