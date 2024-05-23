Release Date: May 23, 2024

Positive Points

KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZU, Financial) reported a record increase in net retention rate and ARR of 208%, driven by renewing and expanding seven of their largest Fortune 1,000 customers.

Subscription-based revenue for the quarter was 87% of total revenue, marking the highest ever in the company's history.

Gross margin improved to 82% for the quarter, reflecting a positive trend due to increased subscription revenue.

The company successfully reduced operating expenses by over 20% from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 through headcount rationalization and leveraging AI investments.

KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZU) launched the Sky Vue platform, an AI-based analytics platform for employee experience, in collaboration with Google Cloud, aiming for general availability by the end of Q2 2024.

Negative Points

Despite the positive financial metrics, the company did not provide specific figures for revenue or profit, making it difficult to gauge overall financial health.

The heavy reliance on AI and technology partnerships, such as with Google Cloud, could pose risks if these partnerships face any disruptions.

The company is still in the beta phase for its Sky Vue platform, indicating that the product is not yet fully market-ready.

There is a significant focus on large enterprise customers, which could limit diversification and expose the company to higher risks if these customers decide to switch providers.

The company’s ambitious plans for global expansion and new product launches may require substantial investment, potentially impacting short-term profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance for Q1 2024?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: We had a record increase in net retention rate and ARR of 208%, primarily driven by renewing and expanding seven of our largest Fortune 1,000 customers. Our subscription-based revenue for this quarter was 87% of total revenue, marking the highest ever in our history. Gross margin was 82%, and we achieved a 20% reduction in operating expenses from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024.

Q: What are the key objectives for CXApp moving forward in 2024?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Our key objectives include focusing on AI technology, growing our existing customer base, launching the SKY platform to new customers, and expanding our strategic partnerships, particularly with Google Cloud. We aim to scale our business efficiently while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new Sky Vue platform?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Sky Vue is an AI-based analytics platform for employee experience, providing insights into workspace utilization, employee engagement, and productivity. It includes features like space optimization, user behavior analysis, and predictive analytics. The platform is currently in beta and will be generally available by the end of Q2 2024.

Q: How does CXApp differentiate itself in the market?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Our key differentiators include our patented AI technology, strong security and compliance credentials, and our focus on creating a unified work experience through our workplace SuperApp. We also leverage spatial intelligence and generative AI to enhance employee productivity and engagement.

Q: What are the main verticals and customer segments for CXApp?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Our primary business is a SaaS platform sold to enterprise customers across five main verticals: financial services, technology, media and entertainment, healthcare, and consumer. We have a strong presence in the Fortune 1000, with customers deploying our software across their enterprise campuses for various use cases.

Q: How is CXApp leveraging its partnership with Google Cloud?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Our partnership with Google Cloud enhances our capabilities in AI, location intelligence, and security. It allows us to perform integrations faster and provides high reliability and quality for our customers. This collaboration is crucial for scaling our business and delivering innovative solutions.

Q: What are the future growth prospects for CXApp?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: We are focused on increasing ARR bookings, strong customer acquisition, and subscription revenue. Our innovative Sky platform and strategic partnerships position us for long-term sustainable growth. We aim to create a new software category centered on employee experiences and are confident in our ability to scale and deliver value to our customers and investors.

Q: How does CXApp plan to maintain its competitive edge?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: We plan to maintain our competitive edge by continuously innovating our Sky platform, leveraging AI technology, and expanding our strategic partnerships. Our focus on providing a seamless and engaging employee experience, along with our strong security and compliance credentials, will help us stay ahead in the market.

Q: What are the key metrics that demonstrate CXApp's momentum?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Key metrics include a 208% net retention rate, 87% subscription-based revenue, and an 82% gross margin for Q1 2024. We also achieved a 20% reduction in operating expenses, demonstrating our focus on efficiency and sustainable growth.

Q: How does CXApp's technology enhance employee productivity and engagement?

A: Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO: Our technology enhances employee productivity and engagement through features like AI-driven analytics, space optimization, and personalized user experiences. Our workplace SuperApp integrates various functionalities, streamlining workflows and reducing friction, which boosts efficiency and collaboration.

