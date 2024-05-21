On May 21, 2024, Robert Waltermire, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmaceutical Development Officer at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL, Financial), sold 1,036 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development of novel therapies that address unmet needs in the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, resmetirom, is in advanced clinical trials targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Over the past year, Robert Waltermire has sold a total of 8,836 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 13 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $231.34, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $5.01 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and its potential growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

For investors, understanding the trends in insider transactions can provide insights into the company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

This insider sale event is a part of the ongoing financial activities at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, which stakeholders and potential investors may want to consider as they assess the company's stock and its future in the pharmaceutical industry.

