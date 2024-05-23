Q1 2024 Shoe Carnival Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Joining me on today's call are Mark Worden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shoe Carnival; Carl Scibetta, Chief Merchandising Officer; and Patrick Edwards, Chief Financial Officer.



Management's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risk factors. These risk factors could cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those